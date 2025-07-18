Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha calls the actress her ‘biggest blessing’ in a touching birthday tribute

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha penned a heartwarming birthday wish for the actress on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Samiksha Pednekar shared a heartwarming video celebrating her sister Bhumi’s birthday. The video is a compilation of their candid and joyful moments together—from dining at restaurants and dancing to enjoying vacations. It also features several unseen glimpses of Bhumi, including behind-the-scenes footage from photoshoots and cherished childhood memories. In one special moment, Bhumi and Samiksha are seen posing together during a joint photoshoot, capturing their strong bond and shared love for the camera.

Alongside the video, Samiksha wrote, “Happy Birthday @bhumipednekar You are my biggest blessing, and I couldn’t thank god enough for you. You are kind, full of love and have a spirit of gold. I’ve grown up watching you and what an inspiration you are. Thank you for being you and I can’t wait to start our new chapter together. Love you, forever and always.” She also added the song “Sahiba” by Aditya Rikhari as the background track for the video.

Back in February, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress had shared a sweet birthday message for her ‘backbone’ Samiksha on her birthday.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a throwback video from 2001, featuring her younger sister, Samiksha, having fun with her group of friends. The ‘Royals’ actress wrote “My First Born, my life, my backbone happy birthday. Am the luckiest girl to have you as a sister, Samu. May all your wishes come true, and may your life always be sparkling with joy @samikshapednekar.”

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in the Netflix series “The Royals,” where she played the role of Sophia, a sharp and ambitious start-up CEO. The show also featured Ishaan Khatter and veteran actress Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles. Before that, she appeared in the powerful crime drama "Bhakshak", which was inspired by the real-life Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The actress will next be seen in “Daldal,” a gripping series where she steps into the role of a police officer. She is also part of the much-anticipated period drama “Takht.”

