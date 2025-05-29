Bhumi Pednekar shares how she ‘gets high’ on life while shooting on set

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently offered a glimpse into what keeps her spirits soaring on set.

In a candid moment, she shared how she often “gets high” on life while working. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared photos of herself from the sets, writing, “Bun maska and chai gets me high :)))” In the images, the Bhakshak actress is seen enjoying tea with bun maska. In the video, Pednekar could be heard saying, “Bread, butter, and chai ultimate.”

Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of photos from the sets, capturing the cozy mood of a rainy-day shoot. Along with her post, she used hashtags like #monsoons, #onset, #filming, #BhumiPednekar, and #chai — perfectly summing up her love for simple pleasures during a busy filming schedule.

Professionally, the 'Badhaai Do' actress was most recently seen in the series “The Royals,” which also starred Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the romantic comedy centered on a once-wealthy royal family in present-day India, facing financial hardships. Their fate begins to change when the family’s heir partners with a hospitality entrepreneur to transform their ancestral palace into a high-end resort.

In the show, Bhumi Pednekar played Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, the CEO of Work Potato and the love interest of Fizzy. The series premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025, and was renewed for a second season on May 28.

Bhumi is next gearing up for the release of the psychological thriller “Daldal.” In an Instagram post, the actress had opened up about her character in the upcoming web series. Reflecting on what she described as a year-long journey, she shared her excitement and nervousness about portraying a role she considers one of the most complex and layered of her career.

Bhumi wrote, “Hands down one of my most complex characters. I'm nervous! I had the opportunity to work with such sublime actors and creators on the show. We braved the Mumbai monsoons, shot in the toughest conditions, and yet our spirits could never be dampened. Kudos to us all. Thank you Vikram for constantly bringing me parts that challenge me and for believing in me. This is our third project together, and I just love you.”

