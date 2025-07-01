Bhumi Pednekar applauds UNDP India’s efforts to empower youth in driving sustainable development goals

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has praised UNDP India for its efforts to empower young people in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She called the initiative a significant step towards building a more inclusive and sustainable future. Pednekar, UNDP India National Advocate for the SDGs, shared, “This initiative is a game-changing moment. Today’s youth are informed, passionate, and committed to building a better world. Through this partnership, we are creating a platform where their vision and energy can drive sustainable action and impact at scale.”

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India has teamed up with Collective Artists Network India Pvt. Ltd. to boost youth involvement in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The partnership aims to spark meaningful conversations on important global issues like climate change, gender equality, poverty, and inclusive development.

Talking about the partnership, Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India, stated, “This partnership is a step forward in empowering young people to become active change-makers. Across India, youth are not only raising their voices for change — they are leading it. Whether it's championing climate action, advocating for gender equity, or creating inclusive opportunities, their work is shaping the future. With Collective Artists Network, we can amplify these efforts, ensuring that stories of youth leadership resonate from urban centres to rural communities.”

Dhruv Chitgopekar, Co-founder, Collective Artists Network, added, “At Collective, we believe storytelling is a powerful tool to drive real change. Partnering with UNDP allows us to channel the voice and influence of India’s youth toward causes that support building a future rooted in purpose, equity, and sustainability.”

The first project under this partnership was a three-part digital docuseries created with Under 25, one of India’s biggest student communities. The series showcased inspiring stories of young changemakers and reached millions of viewers online.

It also featured support from actress and UNDP India Youth Champion, Sanjana Sanghi. The partnership aims to work with OTT platforms, filmmakers, brands, and popular influencers to run campaigns and events that raise awareness and encourage action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the country.

--IANS

ps/