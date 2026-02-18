Bharti Singh showers love and kisses over her three-year-old ‘Kanha’

Mumbai Feb 18 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh on Wednesday shared a video of herself sitting alongside her three-year old son Gola.

Read More

She was seen enacting to the song, “Bada Natkhat Hai Yeh Krishna Kanha Kya Kare Yashoda Maiya”, where she was seen hugging Gola with a lot of warmth, loving him and smothering him with subtle kisses as well.

Gola, who remained absolutely unaffected, was seen busy watching TV as his mother caressed him with a lot of love. Sharing the video on her social media account, she captioned it as, ‘Mera Kanha.’

Bharti, who has recently delivered her second baby, had taken to her YouTube vlogs to express her guilt of not being able to give time to get older son Gola aka Lakshya. She had stated that most of her time is consumed by her two month old baby boy Kaju.

She had mentioned how post Kaju’s birth, her life has been revolving around him, and spoke about how her 90% of attention is dedicated to her new born baby boy Kaju, and only 10% remains for Gola.

Bharti also spoke of how her husband Harssh Limbaachiya has been her staunch pillar of support in this journey and that he takes complete care of Gola so that he doesn't feel left out after Kaju's arrival.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19. The couple fondly called him as Kaju and have officially named him as Yashveer.

Bharti and Harssh welcomed their first born Gola aka Lakshya in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for a couple of years.

–IANS

rd/