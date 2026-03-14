Bharti Singh reveals her son Gola is obsessed with Tejasswi Prakash

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Star comedian and television host Bharti Singh recently revealed that her son Lakshya Singh Limbaachiya, fondly known as Gola, is quite fond of actress Tejasswi Prakash and often asks about her.

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In a vlog shared by Bharti on her YouTube channel, she was seen revealing that Gola has been constantly asking about Tejasswi and appears to be a big fan of the actress.

Bharti mentioned that her son frequently asks when Tejasswi will come over and added that the actress often brings chocolates for him whenever they meet.

The vlog also captured a fun outing where Bharti, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and their child were seen spending time with Tejasswi and boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

During the outing, the actress appeared to have a great time with Gola, who was repeatedly seen running up to her and hugging her.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19.

The couple fondly called him as Kaju and have officially named him as Yashveer.

Bharti and Harssh welcomed their first born Gola aka Lakshya in 2022. The couple tied the knot at a lavish set-up in Goa.

Their friends from the entertainment industry were seen being a part of the show.

Bharti Singh and Tejasswi Prakash are currently seen in the fun celebrity cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs.

Tejasswi is seen participating with boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra.

Bharti Singh is seen as a host in the show.

It also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Sanarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar and others.

–IANS

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