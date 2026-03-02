Bharti Singh reveals funny story behind naming newborn son as ‘Kaju’ in the sonography room itself

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh has revealed the adorable and funny story behind naming her newborn son as ‘Kaju’.

Read More

Sharing the humorous anecdote on her podcast that she hosts with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti said that during her sonography for their second child, they had taken along their elder son Gola aka Laksh with them.

She elaborated that while in the sonography room, curious little Gola kept trying to spot the baby on the screen but could only see a tiny dot that according to his creative mind, resembled a ‘Kaju’.

Bharti shared that Gola innocently assumed that his mommy had eaten a cashew, which is why she needed the sonography.

“Gola began shouting, ‘You have eaten a cashew, there is a cashew in your stomach.’ The entire chaos around Kaju became so much, that eventually we started referring to the baby as Kaju itself.

For the uninitiated, the couple later officially named their second baby boy as Yashveer.

Earlier, Bharti Singh had shared an adorable glimpse of Kaju, in her recent vlog on her YouTube channel.

The comedian chose not to reveal Kaju's full face, but gave fans a tiny sneak peek by showing only his lips.

In the vlog video, Bharti is heard saying that Kaju’s lips are “exactly like Gola’s.”

She mentioned that her newborn resembles a lot to his older brother and her older son Gola aka Lakshya.

The proud mother kept the rest of the baby’s face covered.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19.

The couple fondly called him as Kaju and have officially named him as Yashveer.

Bharti and Harssh welcomed their first born Gola aka Lakshya in 2022.

–IANS

rd/