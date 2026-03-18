Bharti Singh reveals childhood crush on Rajeev Khandelwal, recalls growing up watching ‘Kahin Toh Hoga’

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Star comedian and television host Bharti Singh recently revealed that actor Rajeev Khandelwal has been her crush ever since childhood.

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The actress revealed it all in her YouTube vlog on her channel, while preparing to interview him for her podcast along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

In her latest vlog, Bharti was seen getting ready for the podcast episode and excitedly telling her fans and makeup artist about her long-time affection and admiration for the actor.

She shared that she grew up watching his popular television show Kahiin to Hoga and was a big fan of his character Sujal.

“Ye mera bachpan ka crush hai. Main isse dekhte hue badi hui thi aur ye mere sapno mein bhi aata tha. Mujhe bohot pasand tha, aur abhi bhi hai,” Bharti said while talking about Rajeev.

She also recalled how much she loved the on-screen chemistry between Rajeev’s character Sujal and actress Aamna Sharif’s character Kashish in the show.

While getting ready for the interview podcast, Bharti was even seen humming the title track of ‘Kahiin to Hoga’, clearly expressing her excitement and nostalgia.

Later in the vlog, she also told Haarsh Limbachiyaa about her long-standing crush on Rajeev, saying she could hardly believe that she would now be interviewing the actor she once admired while growing up.

For the uninitiated, Rajeev Khandelwal rose to fame with Kahiin to Hoga, which premiered in 2003 and quickly became one of the most popular shows on Indian television.

The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Apart from Rajeev and Aamna Sharif, the show also starred Gurpreet Singh and several other actors.

Rajeev’s portrayal of Sujal Garewal became extremely loved by audiences and even today remains one of the most iconic characters from early 2000s television.

After his successful stint in television, Rajeev transitioned to films and appeared in movies such as Aamir, Shaitan and Table No. 21.

He has also hosted the popular crime-based show Sach Ka Saamna and appeared in many web series.

Talking about Bharti Singh, she is touted as one of India’s most popular comedians.

Bharti got married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017, and the couple welcomed their son Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, fondly known as Gola, in April 2022.

They welcomed their second baby, a boy in December 2025.

–IANS

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