Bharti Singh & Harssh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Superstar comedian Bharti Singh has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband and writer-producer Haarsh Limbaachiya.

Taking to her social media account, Bharti shared a picture from the mountains where she cradled her baby bump, writing, “We are pregnant again. Blessed, Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you, God. Baby coming soon.”

Bharti and Harssh's relationship has been one of friendship blossoming into love. The two met during their television journey, where Harssh worked behind the scenes as a writer and Bharti was already gaining popularity as a comedian. The professional collaboration soon turned into a personal bond after years of dating.

They tied the knot in December 2017 in a grand ceremony in Goa, attended by several television and comedy industry personalities. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh, fondly called Gola, in April 2022. Since then, the toddler has become a paparazzi favourite, often spotted with his parents at events, airports and shoots. Fans on social media have fondly referred to him as one of the cutest star kids, with videos of his playful interactions frequently going viral.

Bharti has also been open about her health journey. Before planning her first pregnancy, she was on the borderline of diabetes. Determined to embrace motherhood and good health, she shed significant weight through dietary discipline and lifestyle changes. She has earlier revealed that reducing weight helped her balance health issues and gave her confidence about conceiving naturally.

With her second pregnancy announcement, fans and colleagues from the television and film fraternity have flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages. The couple was last seen hosting the reality show, "Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment."

–IANS

