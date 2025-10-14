Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa have a gala time in Switzerland with their son, Gola

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Comedian and television host Bharti Singh, along with husband and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is currently vacationing in Switzerland with their family and son, Lakshya, lovingly known as “Gola”.

The couple has been sharing glimpses of their fun-filled trip to the snow-clad mountains and riverfronts, also including serene visuals from Interlaken and Lauterbrunnen. In a series of stories and posts, Bharti captured scenic views from inside a moving vehicle, showing clear blue skies, sunlit mountain roads and autumn trees.

She tagged the location while adding the music track "Old Town". Another story showed the picturesque Lauterbrunnen Valley, with a flowing river surrounded by cliffs and greenery, also accompanied by the track "Pahadon Mein". Haarsh also shared clips of himself exploring Swiss towns, smiling in the sunlight with Bharti in the background.

One video featured the couple and their son Gola enjoying time together outdoors. In another video, Haarsh was seen paragliding, and he captioned that experience at Interlaken as a “bucket list” moment in his social media caption.

The couple, while in Switzerland, also used this moment to announce their second pregnancy through a heartwarming picture. Sharing the good news, Bharti and Haarsh, in a collab post, wrote, "Sharing the news, they wrote, 'We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.'"

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Goa. They walked the aisle on the 3rd of December, 2017, and the wedding was attended by their close friends from the industry and family.

The couple who have been married for 7 years have a three-year-old son, Lakshya, who was born on the 3rd of April, 2022. Bharti, during her first pregnancy, had spoken of how she fought with borderline diabetes and reversed it through various lifestyle and dietary changes before conceiving naturally.

The actress was recently seen hosting the fun reality show, "The Laughter Chefs."

––IANS

rd/