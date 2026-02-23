Bharti Singh gets anxious, breaks down after losing her diamond ring on the sets of Laughter Chef

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh was seen bursting into tears upon losing her expensive diamond ring on the sets of the show Laughter Chef.

In a video shared by Bharti on her Youtube channel, the comedian realised her ring was missing while filming an episode of the comedy-based cooking reality show. The sudden discovery left her extremely distressed, making her burst into tears. She was heard saying that ‘losing a diamond or gold is not a good sign’. Her staff members tried to calm her down and immediately joined in to help search for it.

She also shared a video where the entire staff along with herself were seen trying to find the diamond on the sets. Bharti Singh's head staff Raju Dada helped Bharti find the diamond, making the star comedian sigh of relief.

Bharti thanking Raju Dada, said, ‘You turned out to be a saviour. Hard work never goes in vain. Thank you for coming to support me in the dark.”

Talking about Bharti, the star comedian and host who has recently delivered her second baby, had taken to her YouTube vlogs to express her guilt of not being able to give time to get older son Gola aka Lakshya. She was seen expressing how most of her time is consumed by her two month old baby boy Kaju.

She had mentioned, in the vlog, how post Kaju’s birth, her life has been revolving around him, and spoke about how her 90% of attention is dedicated to her new born baby boy Kaju, and only 10% remains for Gola.

Bharti also expressed how her husband Harssh Limbaachiya has been her staunch pillar of support in this journey and that he takes complete care of Gola so that he doesn't feel left out after Kaju's arrival.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19. The couple fondly called him as Kaju and have officially named him as Yashveer.

Bharti and Harssh welcomed their first born Gola aka Lakshya in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for a couple of years.

–IANS

rd/