Bharti Singh alerts fans after fraudsters use AI to mimic her voice in slimming product scam

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh, on Sunday, has warned her fans about an ongoing scam where fraudsters are allegedly using her name and AI-generated voice to promote slimming products online.

Read More

In a video message shared on her social media account, Bharti alerted her followers and stated that some scammers had been falsely claiming that she has endorsed certain “thin foot pads.”

She added that the scammers were using manipulated AI audio of her voice to make it appear as if she is promoting the product.

Speaking about the issue, Bharti said in her video, “This scam is happening in my name. Every morning people send me messages asking, ‘Bharti ji, is this true? Does this really make you thin? Did you use this? Do you know this company?’”

She added, “I want to tell you that I do not know this company at all. For me, this is fraud. Without asking me, without my permission, they are using my name and even changing my voice through AI to sell these thin foot pads.”

She further added, “I myself did not know about this until people started sending me the videos. They trust me so much that they ask me if it is true and whether they should buy it. But no, this is a scam. I don’t know who these people are.”

Bharti also clarified that the voice heard in the advertisements is not hers and urged fans not to fall for the fraudulent promotion and scam.

“This is a scam, guys, so please do not buy it. That is not even my real voice. My face may be there, but the voice is not mine. Even my own mother sent me the video asking if it was true. It is a lie. I do not know who these people are.”

Bharti, through her video on her social media account, has urged her followers to stay alert and avoid purchasing products promoted through such misleading advertisements.

She further was seen stressing that she has no association with the company or the product being circulated online.

--IANS

rd/