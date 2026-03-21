Bharath: 'Kaalidas 2' will definitely not be your regular crime thriller

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Bharath, who plays the lead in director Sri Senthil's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Kaalidas 2', has now disclosed that the sequel to the popular hit film that released in 2019 will be an emotional crime thriller.

Read More

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film, Bharath said, "This is definitely not your regular crime thriller film. It is an emotional drama. This film has a lot of flavours. Why the media and the critics appreciated Kalidas 1 was because it showed the emotional side of a policeman. In the same way, there are two types of crime. One is organised crime and the other is emotional crime. 'Kaalidas 2' is based on an emotional crime. In both the films that I have played a cop, I have not screamed at anyone, not raised a gun or lifted a machete. I have not delivered any punch dialogues. You will be able to enjoy the same subtleness in this film which you got to see in Kalidas 1," he said.

The actor said, "We started this franchise in 2019. Kalidas released in 2019 and went on to become a huge success. After that, two-and-a-half years went away because of Covid 19. When a film succeeds, different scales open up for both the director and the hero of that film. A few big production houses and big heroes approach the director. Likewise big production houses and directors approached me. When that happened, he went off to pursue his journey and I began doing my other films."

However, Bharath said that he had always wanted to work again on another film with director Sri Senthil.

"Deep down in my heart, I was particular that I would have to work with this director again. I did not have Kalidas 2 in mind then but I wanted to work with director Senthil again. He is among the cream of techinicians. He is very sincere and actors can safely entrust themselves to him. If you get a good director, who knows the craft, you are sorted for that particular film. Senthil is one such director," he said and told the director sitting in the audience, "I am blessed to have you in my life."

Bharath went on to say, "When I was going through a fluctuating period in my life, a film that turned out to be a huge support to me was 'Kalidas'. Literally, it became a comeback film for me. When we began 'Kaalidas 2', we wanted it to be a compact crime thriller and began it that way. But it became a bigger film because of the producers. They have given everything that this film required and in fact, given it more than what it required. This is a big film for me. I have faith in this film and am sure that it will deliver."

The film, which is the second instalment in the superhit franchise 'Kaalidas', has been produced by Five Star K.Senthil and Dr. N. Yogeshwaran. Written and directed by Sri Senthil, who was also the director of the immensely popular first part, 'Kaalidas 2' will have Ajay Karthi playing the lead along with Bharath.

The film will also feature a host of actors including Bhavani Sre, Sangita, Abarnathi, Ananth Nag, TM Karthik and 'Singam' Jayavel.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film is the sequel to the superhit film 'Kaalidas'. Next, it will mark the return of actress Sangita to the big screen after a long gap.

On the technical front, the film has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Suresh Bala. Editing for the film is by Bhuvan Srinivasan while G Durairaj has served as its production designer.

The film's screenplay has been penned by Aravindan Anand and its art direction has been handled by 'Kaliyuga' A. Raja. The dances in the film have been choreographed by Bobby, while the stunts have been choreographed by Om Prakash.

Tapas Nayak is the audiographer for this film, the lyrics of whose songs have been penned by Mohanraj. Costumes in the film have been designed by Dorothy Jai (DJ).

--IANS

mkr/