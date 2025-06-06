Bhagyashree’s husband finally goes down on one knee to propose to the actress

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree, known for her performance in the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, on Friday, delighted everyone with an endearing revelation about her husband, Himalay Dassani.

Taking to Instagram, Bhagyashree shared a series of candid pictures capturing a moment she had been teasing her husband about for years a formal proposal. In her heartfelt caption titled “Hubby’s Proposal! Secret let out...”, she revealed that despite being married for decades, Himalay had never officially proposed to her. The actress wrote, “Hubby's Proposal! Secrete let out...No matter what everyone feels about Himalayji being a romantic husband.. he wasn't so earlier and I kept telling him that he never really had proposed to me. So here I was, midst of a photoshoot & to my surprise he just interrupted us with this song. (Diljit would have cried to hear this version tho) But yay ! Hubby decided to finally to go on his knees. Sharing some candid pics that my photographer @prashantsamtani clicked.”

The special moment unfolded unexpectedly during a photoshoot. As Bhagyashree posed for the camera, Himalay surprised her — interrupting the shoot and going down on one knee with Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Kabhi Usey Noor Noor Kehta Hoon’ playing in the background.

In the images, Bhagyashree and Himalay are seen laughing and striking playful poses for the camera. In one candid moment, Himalay plants a sweet kiss on the actress’s cheek, while the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actress blushes and smiles.

Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dassani on January 19, 1989. The couple is proud parents to two children — son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. The actress appeared alongside her husband on the Star Plus show “Smart Jodi” in 2022. During the show, the duo fondly revisited their school-time romance, with Bhagyashree revealing how she managed to get Himalaya to confess his love for her.

Bhagyashree and Himalay, who first met in their school years, recalled how they were reluctant to part ways after graduation. It was during this time that Himalay finally expressed his feelings and confessed his love for Bhagyashree.

