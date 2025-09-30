Bhagyashree's hard-hitting advice on choosing life partner: "Notice how he handles criticism, frustration, anger

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, best known for her debut in “Maine Pyar Kiya”, has shared a new video on her social media that is striking a chord with audiences.

In the clip, the actress opens up about what truly matters when saying yes to a marriage proposal. Beginning with the rush of emotions, Bhagyashree was seen saying, “Oh my god, he is going to propose. You can go weak in the knees and have butterflies in the stomach, and then you hold it. The actress cautioned viewers not to be blinded by charm alone. Instead, Bhagyashree stresses the importance of observing how a partner behaves in real-life challenges.

She said, "Notice how he handles criticism, frustration, and anger. Does he sulk like a child? Is he abusive? Or does he handle situations maturely, finding solutions instead of playing the blame game? Notice which is the real him," she says. She further explained that chemistry, though exciting, does not guarantee long-term happiness.

"Chemistry is fun, but when it fails, it is disastrous. What matters is shared values and principles and a compatible thought process. Does your partner have the same mindset towards family, job, and money? Does your partner share your bigger picture of life?"

Bhagyashree also encouraged women to notice a partner's conduct in private moments. "Most importantly, how is he when he is alone? When does he have to dress to impress? Does he hold his behaviour to the highest standards? Or does he become a dog without a leash? You shouldn't have to hound your man without any reason. Marriage is about finding a partner who is good for every season." The actress has been using her social media presence to share more than just acting memories.

Through her weekly Tuesday series, she regularly offers life hacks, fitness routines, video recipes, etc., making her page a blend of inspiration and practicality. For the uninitiated, on the professional front, Bhagyashree is set to star in the upcoming movie “Raja Shivaji”. The movie will be directed by Riteish Deshmukh and stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Fardeen Khan. It is slated to release in May 2026.

–IANS