Bhagyashree wishes her 'sunshine' Avantika on her birthday

Mumbai Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhagyashree calls her daughter Avantika Dassani as her breath and her sunshine in a beautiful birthday note that she penned on her social media account.

The doting mother mentioned that her life and world changed when she held Avantika in her arms for the very first time.

Sharing many photos that reflect on the mother daughter adorable bond, Bhagyashree wrote, “From the time that I held you in my arms, I knew my world had changed. That piece of my heart that lived outside of me but forever will be mine. You were my child, but you mothered me, sometimes cradled me as I did too.”

She added, “You are my breath, my sunshine, my oxytocin… and I can never have enough of you.

I love you my honeybun, my chipmunk, my tomboy, my beautiful doll, my warrior, my friend n daughter all rolled into one.

God bless you. @avantikadassani”

One picture shows the mother-daughter duo dressed in elegant traditional saris, smiling l as Avantika affectionately leans on her mother. Another picture shared is a throwback from Avantika’s childhood, capturing her innocence.

Talking about Avantika, the daughter of Bhagyashree walking on her mother's career path, made her acting debut in 2022 with the psychological thriller-drama web series Mithya.

Following this debut, she is set to appear in the theatrical film Inn Galiyon Mein.

For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree was a popular actress during her prime era in Bollywood. Her movie Maine Pyaar Kiya is considered as a cult classic movie, which also starred Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The actress is currently geared up for Raja Shivaji to release this year.

