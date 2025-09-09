Bhagyashree teaches simple hack for good sleep

Mumbai, Sep 9, IANS Bollywood actress Bhagyashree loves to follow a fitness regime and follow a healthy lifestyle. The actress took to her social media account to share a simple hack to attain good sleep and relax overly worked muscles.

Sharing the hack, Bhagyashree wrote, “#tuesdaytipswithb A restful sleep is needed for rest, recovery and rejuvenation.

Here's a simple hack to calm your body and mind. A stretch that eases your muscles. Do it before bedtime and feel yourself relax. Hold for 1 minute on each side. #healthytips #tipsforgoodsleep #sleep #nightroutine #bedtimestories.” The actress is seen practically showing the hack by stretching her legs to relax the body and nervous system for sleeping well.

Bhagyashree never misses out on keeping her fans updated with her special moments. On account of Onam Ashamsakal on September 4, the "Maine Pyar Kiya" actress had shared a beautiful video of herself decked out for the festival. Dressed in a pearl-white saree with a golden border and golden motifs on it, the 56-year-old gorgeous woman looked stunning.

The actress, through her choice of song selected for the video, paid tribute to Bollywood veteran Rekha. The song “Mann Kyun Behka”, which went on to become a chartbuster, was featured in Rekha's hit movie “Utsav”. For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree is set to star in the upcoming movie “Raja Shivaji”, set to be directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Fardeen Khan. It is slated to release in May 2026.

Bhagyashree, who married businessman Himalay Dassani soon after her debut movie "Maine Pyar Kiya", had to face a lot of objections from her family for her relationship. The actress who hails from a royal family in Sangli eloped to marry Himalay The couple is blessed with two children, Abhimanyu and Avantika.

