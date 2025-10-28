Bhagyashree spells out the benefits of starting your day with a Bullet coffee

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Eating all those Diwali delicacies may lead to a clogged digestive system, and in order to get back on track, actress Bhagyashree relies on Bullet coffee.

According to the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress, the various benefits of starting your morning with a Bullet coffee include sustained energy, better gut health, enhanced mental health and cognitive functions, improved energy levels, increased satiety, and weight loss.

In order to make this, put one spoon of ghee in 2 spoons of coffee and add hot water to it.

Explaining the multiple health benefits of Bullet Coffee, Bhagyashree mentioned in the caption, "#tuesdaytipswithb Combat the diwali indulgence with a bullet proof method. Bullet proof coffee ! Coffee + Ghee + Hot Water Use A2 cow ghee for full benefits and have first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Will improve gut health, gives a feeling of satiety promoting weightloss, improves mental clarity and cognative function, and gives you sustained energy throughout the day. (sic)."

"Do regularly for a month and see the difference. For those wanting to know what I take....I love the taste and texture of A2 ghee from @samvedana_foundation," she added.

On Monday, Bhagyashree revealed that she is dreaming of a winter getaway with husband Himalaya Dassani as she misses the mountains.

The ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’ actress dropped a video of some romantic moments with husband Himalaya, striking joyful poses against stunning scenic backdrops. She added Lata Mangeshkar and Suresh Wadkar’s timeless track “Husn Pahadon Ka” in the backdrop.

“Wish upon a monday ! Why isn't it a holiday? Winter is creeping in and I am missing the mountains already.... can you suggest a destination for my winter holiday this year... it has to be in India. Tell me, tell me soon.. Where should we go? #traveldestination #traveltalesbyb #holidaydestination #incredibleindia #winterholiday (sic),” Bhagyashree captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/