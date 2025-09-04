Bhagyashree pays tribute to superstar Rekha on Onam Ashamsakal

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) – Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is ageing gracefully, and her social media posts are proof of the same. On account of Onam Ashamsakal today, the actress shared a beautiful video of herself decked out for the festival.

Dressed in a pearl-white saree with a golden border and golden motifs on it, Bhagyashree looked stunning.

The actress completed her look with traditional temple jewellery and a white flower gajra in her hair, making it a complete traditional South Indian look. Keeping the make-up subtle with soft cheek tint, light eyeshadow and a tinge of pink lipstick, Bhagyashree looked gorgeous. The actress, through her choice of song selected for the video, paid tribute to Bollywood veteran Rekha.

The song “Mann Kyun Behka”, which went on to become a chartbuster, was featured in Rekha's hit movie “Utsav”. She captioned it as "Onam Ashamsakal". On this special day, sharing a special song. If beauty and sensuality were combined, it came through in this visual delight of Rekhaji's performance in the film Utsav. #myfavsongsby #traditional #sarilove #saree #indianwear #indianweaves #serenity Lo@prashantsamtani @elvismakeupartist @vhairforu Outfit @mahimajainofficial” For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree debuted in the 1989 superhit movie “Maine Pyaar Kiya” opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

After the movie went on to become a blockbuster hit, Bhagyashree decided to get married to her then-boyfriend Himalay Dassani. The actress chose to star in movies that had Himalay in the opposite as the lead to her and refused to act with any other actor. Despite her parents' objection to her marriage with Himalay, Bhagyashree decided to stick by her decision and eloped with him. The couple are now parents to two children, Abhimanyu and Avantika. Bhagyashree is expected to star in Raja Shivaji, a movie set to be directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Mandrekar and Fardeen Khan. It is related to a release in May 2026.

–IANS

rd/