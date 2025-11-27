Bhagyashree Patwardhan steps into Salman’s iconic 'Maine Pyar Kiya' role for Jyotirmayee on Indian Idol 16

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan, who is known for her work in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, recently appeared on the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, and relived the memories of her film. The actress even donned the iconic jacket of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan from the film.

During the episode, contestant Jyotirmayee took on the timeless song ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Mane Na’, as her soulful rendition not only brought the song’s magic alive but also set the stage for heartfelt moments and a memorable connection with Bhagyashree.

Jyotirmayee’s stellar performance earned her praise from the judges and the guests, firmly establishing it as one of the standout acts of the episode.

Then came the moment between Bhagyashree and Jyotirmayee that elevated the evening even further. Hearing Jyotirmayee’s performance with immense affection, Bhagyashree stepped into Salman's role from the film, as she donned he jacket, and said, “Sangeet ke duniya ko Suman mil gayi”, beautifully linking her to the beloved character from her movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

Talking about the same, Bhagyashree said, “‘Indian Idol’ has a magical way of touching the heart, and the theme of Swag vs Sanskaari adds a nostalgic layer to the experience. So many of my songs are remembered for their innocence, softness and emotional depth, and hearing today’s contestants bring that ‘sanskaari’ warmth into their performances is truly beautiful”.

She further mentioned, “It feels like reopening a treasured chapter from the past, but through voices filled with new emotion and sincerity. I’m grateful to witness these young artists honour melodies that have meant so much to my journey”.

What followed became the emotional high point of the episode. The two recreated a cherished scene from the film, with Jyotirmayee stepping into Suman’s shoes while Bhagyashree playfully took on Salman Khan’s role.

Their warm camaraderie lit up the stage as they shared this nostalgic moment, eventually breaking into a sweet, impromptu dance to the iconic track.

‘Indian Idol’ season 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/