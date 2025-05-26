‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Saanand Verma opens up about embracing smaller roles for greater impact

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Saanand Verma, known for his role in the popular TV show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain,’ shared his perspective on taking up smaller roles.

Verma portrays the character Anokhelal Saxena in Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.’ With more than ten years of experience in the entertainment industry, Verma expresses that he is perfectly comfortable taking on smaller roles or having limited dialogue, as long as his performance contributes meaningfully to the storyline and resonates with the viewers.

The actor emphasized that for him, the significance of a role lies not in the amount of screen time or number of dialogues, but in the impact it creates. Verma shared, “I don’t feel bad if I have fewer lines. For me, what matters is the impact. If I say ten lines but none of them land properly, they’re of no use. But if I have just one line, and it hits the right comic timing and makes people laugh, that's a win for me. That’s why I never feel upset if I have fewer dialogues. I always think about the scene as a whole, and I really wish more people thought that way too.”

When asked how he supports his co-stars in doing scenes, he stated, “We’ve all been working together for so long now that we understand each other very well. We know how to support one another and how to respect and value each other’s work. At the end of the day, our only goal is to make our audience happy. That’s what matters the most. I don’t want to shine alone; I want the entire scene to work for the audience.”

Saanand Verma noted that while many actors strive to be the center of attention, he prefers to support the scene’s overall strength, even if it means simply being present without drawing focus to himself. Sharing his experience, he said, “Once, in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, there was a story where I played a scarecrow. I had almost no lines, just one repeated line where I kept saying ‘Bhaiya, khujaiye.’ That’s it. I just stood there like a scarecrow in a field. But it became such a big hit; people loved it.”

--IANS

ps/