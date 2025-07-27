Beyonce reunites with former band members for a surprise Cowboy Carter performance in Las Vegas

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) Pop icon Beyonce had a surprise for her fans during her recent performance at her final Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas.

She reunited with former band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams onstage for a surprise Destiny's Child performance, reports ‘People’ magazine.

They performed together for the first time in several years as they sang a medley of their iconic hits while stomping the stage to a roaring reaction from the crowd at the Allegiant Stadium.

As per ‘People’, in a footage shared by a concertgoer on TikTok, Beyonce, 43, is seen briefly disappearing from the stage during the show as music continued to play in the arena. She reemerged seconds later from below the stage, joined by Rowland, 44, and Williams, 46, as their classic ‘Independent Women’ played to loud cheers from the crowd.

“Destiny’s Child b****”, Beyonce said to the crowd, before strutting the stage with Rowland and Williams to their 2004 hit ‘Lose My Breath’. The group then performed Beyonce’s 2022 hit ‘Energy’ before doing the infamous Mute Challenge.

They concluded their performance with their 2001 anthem ‘Bootylicious’ as Beyonce embraced Williams and Rowland onstage. At the end of the song, Beyonce said to the crowd, “Give it up for Destiny’s Child!” as they exited the stage.

Destiny's Child last performed together back in 2018 during Beyonce’s Coachella performance. The trio also reunited offstage with former band members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

Destiny’s Child originally formed in Houston in the early 1990s. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1998 and their third and final album, Destiny’s Fulfilled, in 2004.

Rowland and Williams’ onstage reunion with Beyonce in Las Vegas comes after the pair were seen at several shows during the Cowboy Carter Tour.

--IANS

aa/