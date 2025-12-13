Benny Dayal reveals he fell in love with the melody of 'Chahe Jaan Le'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Benny Dayal and Dallas-based composer Ayaz Ismail have struck a chord with audiences with their latest track "Chahe Jaan Le".

Talking about the song during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Benny said that he fell in love with the melody of the track.

He was asked, "Your new single blends emotional intensity with a contemporary sonic baritone. How did you interpret the emotional landscape when you first heard the lyrics and the composition?"

Claiming that the song falls right into his repertoire, he went on to share, "Rhythm & Blues has always been close to me. I instantly felt that it wasn’t a typical filmy track. It was simple, unique, and beautifully understated."

"Ayaaz gave me complete freedom during the recording. I kept experimenting with different textures, and I fell in love with the melody because it felt so unconventional. My aim is always to choose songs that are different from each other, to add more variety and versatility to what I do", he added.

Revealing what aspect of the song’s message felt personal to him, Benny said that "Chahe Jaan Le" shares the simple message of love and friendship.

"I like simplicity—when the production is done well, it connects instantly with the audience. Ayaaz gave me so much room to explore. He even told me he had composed it with my voice in mind. And he was right; some songs fit you the moment you hear them. This one felt beautiful and rare in my body of work, so I knew I had to sing it", he explained.

Talking about the musical identity of "Chahe Jaan Le", he shared that the song has an Indian neo-soul vibe, which blends blues, R&B, and soul.

"Neo-soul is contemporary yet simple, but musically rich. I didn’t have a song like this in my catalogue earlier, so I’m happy I do now. My intention is always to reinvent myself so people can’t slot me into one category. Many assume I only sing fast or party tracks. But I am much more than that. If people don’t explore my range, I’ll create my own songs to showcase it."

--IANS

pm/