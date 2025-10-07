Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite at red carpet of her upcoming film’s premiere

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director Ben Affleck and singer-actress Jennifer Lopez may have parted ways but the respect that they hold for each other is truly inspiring.

Affleck continues to support JLo’s professional endeavors. JLo, 56, stars in the upcoming musical, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, and appeared at the New York City premiere of the film, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Along with JLo, the film's executive producer, Affleck, made a surprise appearance at the N.Y.C. event. Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artist Equity production company co-produced the movie. At the premiere, the former couple posed together in celebration of the production.

As per ‘People’, a few photos captured the two A-listers chatting with each other on the carpet. Affleck, 53, also spoke to the press about the film. For the occasion, JLo wore a sculptural gown from Harris Reed's spring 2026 collection.

Ahead of the screening, JLo introduced the film and thanked her ex-husband, saying, “Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity”.

“I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored”, she continued. "I was just like, could this be happening right now. I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star”.

Affleck's supportive appearance follows their 2025 divorce. The former couple initially met in 2002 and began dating. After ending their engagement in 2004, they both pursued other relationships and started families of their own. Then in 2021, they rekindled their romance and they married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

The next month, they celebrated their nuptials with a second ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family. In 2024 they split, citing irreconcilable differences. They settled their divorce in February.

--IANS

aa/