Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran's horror thriller 'Kishkindhapuri' to hit screens worldwide on September 12

Chennai, April 29 (IANS)The makers of director Koushik Pegallapati's much-awaited horror-thriller 'Kishkindhapuri', featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Saturday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on September 12 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Shine Screens, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Mystery, thrills, and fear.Get ready for a world that will keep you on the edge of your seats.#Kishkindhapuri GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 12th."

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and presented by Archana, the film has been written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati.

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that 'Kishkindhapuri' had been set in a uniquely crafted world and that it would be a gripping horror-mystery experience.

The film’s first glimpse, which was released in April this year, offered a frightening introduction to its horror-laced setting. It opened with Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran forcefully entering a haunted house—unknowingly inviting supernatural forces.

“Some doors are not meant to be opened,” the teaser hinted, as one saw eerie voices echo through a place long forgotten. The suspenseful preview culminated in a terrifying moment, with Bellamkonda Sreenivas declaring “Aham Mrityu” (I am death), as his eyes turned hauntingly pale.

From a technical standpoint, the glimpse was visually compelling. Director Koushik Pegallapati’s gripping storytelling was matched by Chinmay Salaskar’s spectacular cinematography and Sam CS’s haunting musical score. Needless to say, the film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

The film’s detailed world-building is backed by an experienced crew. Manisha A Dutt has led the production design, with D Siva Kamesh as the art director. Niranjan Devaramane has handled the editing while G Kanishka has served as the Creative Head. Darahas Palakollu has contributed as a co-writer and K. Bala Ganesh as a script associate.

