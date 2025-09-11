BB19: Tanya Mittal calms down a 'low' Amaal Mallik, comforts him with a story

Mumbai Sep 11 (IANS) Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik seem to have some spark between them that goes much beyond mere friendship.

The recent episodes have spoken volumes of the emotions that they have for each other, but neither has expressed or probably even realised their emotions yet. In a latest promo shared on the host channel's social media account, Tanya can be seen narrating a tale to Amaal, who seemed to be visibly upset and low.

Tanya narrated a story that seemed to be a figment of imagination but very creatively drew parallels to Amaal's ongoing situation in the Bigg Boss house. While narrating the story, Tanya was seen coming and upsetting and anxious Amal, who was listening to the story very kindly and felt very related to it. Recently, in the episode of the 10th of September, Tanya was seen wearing Amaal's favourite and special aviators that he has been using ever since he entered the show and removes only while sleeping. Amaal has once stated that the aviators that he wears are his favourite.

During the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal was seen taking a firm stand for Tanya against Kunickaa Sadanand, who, with her personal remarks, broke Tanya's heart and made her inconsolable. In a heartfelt conversation between Tanya and Amaal, the spiritual influencer was seen telling the music composer how she could not deal with people attacking Amaal and crossing the line with him.

She also added that while she could take criticism against her, anybody criticising or hitting Amaal below the belt affected her a lot. Amal, in return, was seen accepting that in the entire house it was only Tanya who could control and calm him down and added that Zeishan Quadri, to an extent, also had a positive impact on him. The camaraderie between Tanya and Amal is proof of some sparks flying between the two, but it looks like both of them are yet to realise the same.

