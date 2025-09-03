BB19: Kunickaa Sadanand makes a sensational revelation about her 27-year-old extra-marital relationship

Mumbai Sep 3 (IANS) Ever since the hit TV reality show Bigg Boss season 19 kickstarted a week ago, it has already created a lot of buzz and stirred headlines.

The latest contestant to stir headlines seems to be Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand. Recently, in a heart-to-heart conversation with good friend and contestant Neelam Giri, Kunickaa found herself expressing and talking about heartbreaks, leading to a big reveal.

What began as a casual exchange of questions between the two women quickly turned into a deeply personal exchange, highlighting the vulnerabilities and life experiences that have remained hidden behind the strong personality portrayed. The conversation unfolded when Kunickaa asked Neelam about her relationship status. Neelam, who visibly seemed uncomfortable, admitted, “It’s almost not there; it’s over. I am tired of giving chances again and again. I like guys who have self-respect; I can’t stay with the ones who don’t.”

This prompted Kunickaa to reveal her own story. She was heard saying, “I hid my relationship for 27 years. I finally now opened up about it, and I feel so light.” When Tanya curiously asked if it had been a marriage, Kunickaa clarified, “It was a live-in relationship. He was married but away from his wife. But then he started having an affair while he was with me and cheated on me. That’s when I left him.” For the uninitiated, Kunickaa Sadanand earlier had revealed that she was in a steady relationship with Bollywood ace singer Kumar Sanu. Kunickaa was seen stating how Sanu and she considered each other as husband and wife.

Talking about their initial meeting, Kunickaa stated that their first meeting happened by chance in Ooty, where she was fulfilling her professional commitments while Sanu was vacationing with his sister and nephew. It was during a dinner get-together at Ooty when Kumar Sanu got very drunk and revealed that he was feeling depressed and suicidal. It was his sister and nephew, along with Kunickaa, who helped him calm down and gave him a shoulder to cry on. The emotional moment Kumar Sanu and Kunickaa soon culminated in a steady relationship. Soon after, Kumar Sanu moved to a flat near Kunika's residence.

The two began exchanging food, and she helped him lose weight and become fit. Kunickaa and Kumar decided to keep the relationship private out of respect for his family. Kunickaa would even help Kumar Sanu choose his outfits for events and interviews, and it almost looked as if she was his wife. Kunickaa also revealed how the situation had become ugly when Kumar Sanu's wife, Rita Bhattacharya, got to know of their affair, and everything turned upside down.

Sadanand had revealed how Rita smashed her car with a hockey stick and would come outside her house and scream. The veteran actress stated that she never held anything against Rita for her behaviour because she understood her emotions as a wife, as she wanted financial support for her children but also didn't want Kumar Sanu back. Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss house, Kunickaa Sadanand is seen portraying a strong personality and taking care of all contestants with a lot of motherly warmth.