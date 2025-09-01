BB19: Amaal Mallik asks Abhishek to wear bangles & saree in anger, sparks controversy

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19, which kicked off a week ago, has seen multiple ugly showdowns happening between contestants in the opening week itself. In the latest episode of BB Season 19, an ugly fight took place between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek after a disagreement during a task escalated into a heated argument.

The tensions began when Amaal, despite being Abhishek's friend in the house, tagged him under the “follower” and not the ”leader” category during a particular task.

Abhishek, who was extremely disturbed and upset with this, felt betrayed and questioned Amaal over what he felt was a complete lack of loyalty. However, Amaal seemed unbothered and dismissive of Abhishek's concerns and emotions. In fact, Amaal was seen visibly irritated with Abhishek questioning him over the same.

In Abhishek’s absence, he was seen talking to Zeeshan Qadri, where he said that if Abhishek wanted to crib over such petty issues, he should go home, wear bangles, drape a saree, and put on a “bindi.” Amaal’s reaction has not gone down well with the audiences, particularly female viewers who seemed annoyed and upset with the derogatory remark. The followers of the show took to social media in expressing that displeasure over Amaal’s statement and felt that the comments reinforced regressive stereotypes by equating cribbing or being emotional with women, hence trivializing and belittling them. They felt that such remarks, whether casual or in the heat of a moment, reflected deeper cultural bias and should not be normalized on national television, especially on a popular platform like Bigg Boss.

The show has witnessed umpteen numbers of fights and arguments in the house amongst contestants, especially after contestant Farhana Bhatt returned to the house after her stay in the BB secret room. Bhatt, after her return, gave every contestant a reality check on their relationships with each other, which fuelled the fire.

--IANS

rd/