BB 9's Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao visit restaurant in Dubai amidst US-Iran tension: There's no panic

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 9 contestants Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, who are currently in Dubai amid the ongoing war situation, took to their social media accounts and assured fans that they are safe.

The couple recorded a video message from a restaurant where they went to ‘catch up on a meal’ and shared an update and lauded the UAE government for handling the crisis calmly without triggering panic.

In the video, the couple said, “Hey guys, a quick message for everyone who's concerned about us, yes we've been in Dubai for the last couple of days as you all know. I've got so many of your messages just to let you guys know we are absolutely fine. We're lucky that we have so many good friends here in Dubai who have all reached out and are there with us.

They further said, “Honestly I'm quite impressed with the UAE government with how well they've handled the situation. There's no panic as tourists and we have come out right now to get a meal at a restaurant. Everything is very calm and it's almost like normal but of course the general vibe is that of anticipation to wait and see when everything is going to settle down.

Rochelle said, “I know there's a lot of chaos in the airport and our hearts go out to anyone who's in that situation right now or trying to figure out their travel we have a few more days before we head back so we are believing and trusting God that you know everything will sort itself out in the next couple of days and we'll be able to come home safe. But once again thank you guys so much for all your love doing great and we'll keep you updated right here.”

The Bigg Boss season 9 contestants revealed that while the situation is ‘a little messy and scary,’ the streets remain functional, though the crowd is less than usual.

Talking about Keith and Rochelle, the couple first arrived together as a couple on ‘Bigg Boss 9’ in 2014. They were dating and weren't married at the time of their stint in Bigg Boss 9.

The couple tied the knot in a beach wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram in March 2018. In October 2023, Keith and Rochelle welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

