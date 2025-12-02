BB 19’s Ashnoor Kaur: "Would have apologised to Tanya Mittal had I known she was hurt but nobody told me"

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 contestant and actress Ashnoor Kaur was recently evicted from the reality show, just a week before the Grand Finale.

The actress, in a shocking turn of events, was evicted for physically harming co-contestant Tanya Mittal while in a task. Talking to IANS, the actress spoke about how she has no regrets over anything, as none of her actions were intentional and were, in fact, tweaked.

“Why would I listen to or accept something I haven’t done? If anybody would have told me even once that “She (Tanya) got hurt; just go and check on her,” I would have immediately gone and apologised to Tanya. But nothing like that happened.” The actress also reacted to fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna highlighting that Ashnoor got evicted because she did not listen to his advice.

Talking to IANS, Ashnoor said, “I was not there to stay in anyone’s shadow or to simply listen to someone. And Gaurav didn’t even tell me that Tanya was actually hurt physically. What he kept repeating was that ‘I had hit her,’ that ‘I had done it,’ when I had not hit her intentionally at all.” The actress also spoke about a few incidents where other housemates had hurt her physically and mentioned she did not create a hue and cry about it.

The actress told IANS, “There have been many other incidents in the house where people have gotten a lot more physical. But I have always been the kind of person who understands the nature of physical tasks. I have gotten hurt, I have been pushed, I have been manhandled, I have gotten bruises, but I understand that it’s part of the game.”

The actress concluded by expressing that she has been upset over her abrupt eviction. “I would definitely say I am disheartened. My journey ended very abruptly, all of a sudden! You feel even worse when you are punished for something you didn’t do,” she said while talking to IANS.

