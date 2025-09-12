BB 19: Zeishan Quadri gives Tanya Mittal a strong & constructive feedback over her game

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bigg Boss contestants Zeishan Quadri and Tanya Mittal are seen pretty close to each other in the show and also share a very respected bond similar to that of a mentor and student.

In a recent video shared on social media by the television show's host channel, Zeishan can be seen telling Tanya that she should speak up more for herself, take a firm stand and not flip all the time. This was said in the context of Tanya Mittal's ugly fight with Kunickaa Sadanand last week.

Zeishan also questioned Tanya over why she did not tell an important part of the argument with Kunickaa where she gave it back to her during the argument. He stated that the complete story was told to him by Baseer and also that he did not like how Tanya hid an important part of the argument from him. To this, Tanya quipped and called Zeishan a “flipper”.

She further was seen walking away from him and raising her voice, saying that she is learning the game and also learning how to give it back to people slowly. Zeishan looked upset with the fact that Tanya could not take his suggestion and genuine feedback positively and rather was seen yelling at him. Zeishan also told Neelam how Tanya not revealing the entire happening is an incorrect approach. He also stated that she herself flips a lot and then even has the audacity to call others 'flippers' and is just not done.

Tanya, who seemed to have not taken the constructive suggestion positively, was then seen breaking down in the video. For the uninitiated, ever since season 19 of Bigg Boss has kickstarted, Zeishan Quadri has always been seen giving Tanya the right advice, however easy or difficult it may seem. Tanya has always considered him like a mentor, and during her ugly spat with Kunickaa Sadanand, she was telling Zeishan that she feels very close to him because he radiates very positive and strong vibes. Zeishan, throughout the past three weeks of the show, has come across as an extremely strong, no-nonsense and outspoken contestant. Quadri does not like to mince words and calls a spade a spade, come what may.

–IANS

rd/