BB 19: Salman Khan exposes Mridul Tiwari’s lies, supports Tanya Mittal

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 19, Weekend Ka Vaar, witnessed high drama as host Salman Khan confronted contestant Mridul Tiwari defending Tanya Mittal and exposing what he called a twisted narrative inside the house.

Salman took a firm stand in support of Tanya, clarifying that her intentions towards Mridul were genuine and rooted in friendship. He revealed that Mridul had been misinterpreting Tanya's actions, making her appear manipulative and calculating in front of other housemates.

Khan said that Tanya was only trying to help Mridul in the game so that he could be visible during episodes and that Mridul changed the entire story and narrative while revealing it to other housemates. The revelation left housemates stunned, especially those who had previously sided with Mridul and cornered Tanya during the week's heated arguments.

Salman's remarks brought to light how Mridul tried to defend himself, questioning Salman and accusing Tanya of hypocrisy and backbiting. But in return for a befitting reply when Salman asked him whether he had never backbitten in the house. Khan went on to hint that if he were to disclose what Mridul has been saying about his good friend Gaurav Khanna behind his back, it would leave everyone equally shocked.

For the uninitiated, a misunderstanding between Tanya Mittal and good friend Neelam Giri suddenly escalated and became a topic of anger and gossip for the entire house. Every contestant, including Neelam, was seen cornering Tanya and holding her responsible for Neelam's breakdown.

Tanya was extremely disturbed when she saw her best friends Amaal Malik and Mridul Tiwari also turn against her and call her an attention seeker and fake and mock her throughout. Tanya was further seen extremely low and emotionally disturbed when everybody in the house decided to maintain distance from her and avoid any kind of conversation.

