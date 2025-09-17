BB 19: Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand question Tanya Mittal's growing bond with Zeishan Quadri

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 19 house continue to stir conversations, with relationships and alliances often becoming the talking points among contestants.

In the video shared by the host channel's social media account, Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri and Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand were seen discussing Tanya Mittal’s growing closeness with fellow housemate Zeishan Quadri, particularly pointing out how she looks after him and takes care of his food.

The conversation begins with Kunickaa questioning why Tanya seemed so close to Zeishan. Neelam quickly responded that Tanya often cooks for him and makes sure that he is well fed, suggesting that this simple gesture was just a strategy so that Tanya has somebody on her side. Kunickaa and Neelam also then speculated on Zeishan's changing behaviour, hinting that his attitude had changed ever since other contestants had labelled him as the “most sensible” person in the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Farah Khan, the substitute host for that weekend, also had nodded in affirmation.

Neelam remarked that Zeishan seems to have become oversmart after the compliment. Kunickaa too noted that Zeishan seemed to be acting independently and doing whatever he wanted regardless of the group's dynamics. Talking about Neelam and Kunickaa's equation with Tanya, the three who initially were seen extremely close and upright with each other have now seemed to have distanced themselves from Tanya.

Neelam and Kunickaa, at times, are seen gossiping and discussing Tanya behind her back. During the Weekend Ka War episode, while choosing between Kunickaa and Tanya, Neelam chose Tanya as the friend who is most likely to betray and backstab her friend. Tanya was seen as extremely hurt by this and decided to distance herself a little from her good friend Neelam.

Kunickaa, also in one of the episodes, had crossed her line and raised questions on Tanya's upbringing and blamed her mother for not raising her right. –IANS

