BB 19: Kunickaa Sadanand decodes Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik's life traumas that have shaped them

Mumbai: In the recent episode of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss season 19, actress Kunickaa Sadanand opened up about fellow contestants Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, reflecting on how their life experiences have shaped them as individuals today.

The conversation took place while Kunickaa was seated with Gaurav Khanna and Pranik More, who asked her to describe everyone's personalities in a single line or elaborate on their traits.

During the discussion, Kunickaa chose to focus on Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, both of whom have been pivotal names in the house. According to her, their mental health battles and personal histories play a significant role in the way they react to situations. Speaking about Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa said, “There is something wrong with her upbringing. I am not talking about “Sanskar”. I am talking about a confused upbringing.”

She elaborated, “For example, the father would be strict while the mother would be very lenient. The father and mother don't live together, so the balance is not there. The father lives in Delhi because of his work, while she lives with her mother. The mother pampers her, and the father is very strict with her. So the child has become confused. She has learnt to manipulate situations since childhood because of this.”

Talking about Neelam Giri, she said, “I know her journey; it's so unfair. She has had a tough time. She is growing in her personality. This is because women there are often told to take care of men, listen to them and always be submissive. Secondly, in this industry too, which is ruled by men, she has felt troubled, very troubled.”

Kunickaa also hinted at Amaal's personality, saying that he has had a very troubled life. “Some sibling kind of rivalry. Not exactly rivalry, but because I feel that the father and mother have now realised who is the more successful one. So probably they have listened to him more than Amaal. And probably that has been troubling him as well, along with other things.”

Concluding on a personal note, Kunickaa reflected on her own nature. “From my experience, I have realised that nothing is permanent. My biggest quality is that I forgive everyone very quickly.” She added, “Secondly, I have a very caring nature. I feel that when everyone is there, and since I am the eldest, because of my experience, I should share as much of my knowledge and experience as I can.”

–IANS