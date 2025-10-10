BB 19: Gauahar Khan lauds Gaurav Khanna for his loyalty towards his group

Mumbai Oct 10 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been actively voicing her views on the ongoing season of the reality show. The Bigg Boss Season 7 winner recently praised Big Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna while simultaneously being extremely loyal to his group despite losing the task against Ashnoor Kaur, whom he considers a good friend.

Sharing a story on her social media account, Gauahar lauded Gaurav's sportsmanship during a recent task and wrote, 'Task haarkar bhi jeet gaya, loyal to the group.' She also highlighted how even in defeat, Gaurav showed loyalty to his group, with fans dubbing him as a man with a heart of gold.

The post comes after a task in which Gaurav did not emerge victorious and lost to his own groupmate Ashnoor Kaur. Despite the loss, he chose to cheer for Ashnoor despite the fact that he lost and was seen telling his group who was trying to console him that "wo jeeti na apne hi group ki hai – she won; it's okay, she's a part of our group."

His calm approach and advice to his group, not only to not overreact, earned appreciation from Gauahar, who has consistently supported him for playing what she describes as a clean and loyal game. While applauding, Gauahar Khan has been extremely vocal about every contestant and their personality and game tactics in Bigg Boss Season 19. During her Weekend Ka Vaar appearance a few weeks ago, she had criticised music composer and BB19 contestant Amaal Malik for his tone and personal words and even called him double-faced.

She also urged him to be mindful of his language. Malik, however, had appeared indifferent and was later seen telling housemates Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri that Gauahar was unnecessarily lashing out, remarking, 'Faltu ka chad rahi hai.'

To this, Gauahar, through her social media account, had responded strongly, writing, 'Battameez se kya hi expect kar sakte hain, Tameez sikhai nahi jaa sakti' (What can you expect from a rude person?). She also praised fellow contestant Kunickaa, calling her the best "60-plus" contestant ever on Bigg Boss.

