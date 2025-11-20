BB 19 former contestant Mridul Tiwari visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain, says he 'derives spiritual energy only from Mahakal'

Ujjain, Nov 20 (IANS) Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss season 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari seems to be on a devotional and religious trip to Ujjain.

The social media influencer Mridul Tiwari arrived in Ujjain on the 20th of November, where he offered prayers at the Mahakal Temple and received blessings from Baba Mahakal. Mridul also revealed that even before entering the reality show Bigg Boss, he had visited Ujjain to seek Mahakal’s blessings, and now, after coming out of the show, he has once again returned to seek Baba Mahakal’s blessings.

The young influencer, while talking to IANS, also described his Bigg Boss experience as wonderful and full of learning. Talking to IANS, Mridul said, “My journey on Bigg Boss was very good. I received much more love and respect than I had expected. I stayed in the house for 80 days, and when I came out, I felt everyone’s support just as strongly as before. People told me, “Mridul, you are exactly the same person we sent inside.”

He added, “Some people said that I wasn’t shown much on TV, but they didn’t mind. What mattered to them was that I never disrespected anyone and stayed true to my values. That meant the most to them, and that never changed. I want to say that I have never changed before, and I won’t change in the future either. No matter how much success I get, I will always be your brother, your younger brother.”

Mridul Tiwari, while talking to IANS, also said that for him Ujjain is not just a mere city, but he considers it to be his “head office”, from where he receives spiritual energy. He also stated that it was the energy derived from the city that helped him achieve many successes in his life. “I call Ujjain my ‘head office’. This is the place from where I feel guided and protected. I believe everything good in my life happens because of Baba Mahakal’s blessings. If I face any problem, he helps me out. My experience with Mahakal has been wonderful,” he said, talking to IANS.

He added, “After visiting the temple and appearing on Bigg Boss, my social media following has grown. About the future — it will keep growing. These things depend on faith. The people who feel a connection with me understand what I mean. And everything good that happens in my life, I believe it happens through Mahakal’s grace.”

The influencer considers Ujjain and Mahakal’s blessings to hold a special place in his life and says that he will continue to visit the city to gain spiritual energy in the future as well.

–IANS

rd/