BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand reveal their deep-rooted traumas

Mumbai Sep 30 (IANS) In a surprising turn on Bigg Boss Season 19, two of the house's most controversial contestants, Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand, were seen sharing an emotional heart-to-heart conversation.

The video, shared by the host channel's official social media account, has left viewers stunned as the two women, often branded as the most rude and judgemental contestants, opened up about their deepest personal struggles and trauma. Farrhana Bhatt began the conversation by speaking about her childhood trauma.

She revealed that her parents had separated when she was very young and that she had never met her father in person. “I have only seen him in pictures," she shared with Kunickaa, adding that her mother was just 25 years old when she parted ways with her father.

Farrhana admitted that the separation was a frightening experience for her as a child, leaving a lasting impact on her life. In her words, “It was scary.” Responding with empathy, Kunickaa Sadanand revealed her own difficult past. She shared that she was just 20 years old when she filed for divorce and went through a nine-year-long custody battle for her son, balancing professional commitments in Mumbai while simultaneously travelling to Delhi to attend court hearings. She said that the period was one of the most challenging phases of her life.

Kunickaa recalled how the turning point came when her son himself requested that either she or her ex-husband withdraw the case because the prolonged conflict was affecting his studies and mental well-being. The candid exchange between the two contestants has taken audiences by surprise. Known for their fiery personalities and constant clashes, Farrhana and Kunickaa have often been at loggerheads, often engaging in heated arguments and trading personal remarks.

The relationship in the house has been marked by intense fights, leading many to view them as rivals. A few weeks ago, Farrhana had even passed a personal remark on Kunickaa, stating that she was a flop actress and that her children would be ashamed of their mother for what she was doing on national television.

