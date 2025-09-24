BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt drags Abhishek Bajaj’s family into fight, says “women in his family must be very low”

Mumbai Sep 24 (IANS) The recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw tempers flaring as housemates Farrhana Bhat and Abhishek Bajaj got into a nasty argument.

The trigger seemed trivial at first but soon escalated into a heated war of words, dragging contestant Ashnoor Kaur into the storm. The spat began when Abhishek confronted Farrhana about leaving her clothes in a bucket inside the bathroom for almost 2 days.

The captain of the house, Abhishek, asked her to clean them, which irked Farrhana. She not only lashed out at him but also dragged contestant Ashnoor Kaur into the fight, sarcastically calling her the “Vice Captain” since she is Abhishek's close friend. Abhishek, visibly agitated, kept urging Farrhana to raise her standards and not stoop so low. Looking down at the floor, he remarked, “Don’t fall so low.”

This statement further provoked Farhana, who hit back by targeting his family. She said, “The women in your house must be so low.” An offended Abhishek retaliated strongly, stating that no woman in his house is even close to Farrhana's low standards. The fight left the entire house in shock, as the argument had crossed personal boundaries

Ashnoor, angered by Farrhana's unnecessary provocation, took a firm stand for herself and asked Farrhana to stop dragging her name into baseless issues. However, Farrhana continued to instigate both Abhishek and Ashnoor, escalating the tension further. Amaal Malik was also seen coming forward in support of Farrhana by saying that Abhishek indeed makes Ashnoor look like his vice captain in front of the house.

This instantly triggered strong reactions from fans online on social media. Many have called out Farrhana for her personal remarks on the Abhishek family.

