BB 19: Cracks appear in Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand’s “strong” bond

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 has been successfully entertaining viewers. The Bigg Boss 19 contestants this year are leaving no stone unturned in making their own market for themselves and are standing out strong in every argument, fight, or even massive showdown.

Recently, entrepreneur Tanya Mittal and Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand, who have been extremely close since day 1 of the show, were surprisingly seen getting into an argument. It so happened that Tanya was hurt by Kunickaa's words and tone while suggesting Tanya to change her behaviour, especially in front of another housemate, Baseer Ali.

To this, Tanya very sweetly went up to Kunickaa and expressed that while she is open to her suggestions, she would not like it to be discussed and spoken about in front of other housemates, fearing that they would target her for the same. Kunickaa, who was in no mood to understand, gave it back to Tanya and said that if she has so many issues with Kunickaa and her way of talking, she should rather refrain from having any kind of conversation with her. Tanya, who was visibly hurt by the cold approach, was seen requesting Kunickaa to not take it otherwise and went on to elaborate on her feelings. But Kunickaa paid no heed. A hurt Tanya subtly called her out for being cold and rigid for no reason.

Later, Tanya was seen venting her heart out to good friend and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri, who agreed that Kunickaa Sadanand was being rigid and stubborn for no reason. She asked Tanya to not feel bad and give Kunickaa some time. A few hours later, Tanya was seen warmly hugging Kunickaa and apologizing for calling her out. She also said that she loves and respects Kunickaa from the bottom of her heart and is a huge fan. Kunickaa too reacted warmly and kissed Tanya on the cheek. All's well that ends well!

–IANS

rd/