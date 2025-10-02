BB 19: Awez Darbar finds happiness in Gauahar Khan's newborn baby post upsetting eviction

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Content creator and choreographer Awez Darbar recently opened up about his journey in the Bigg Boss Season 19 house following his early eviction from the controversial reality show.

While the elimination came as a shock to both him and his fans, Awez said he is trying to focus on the positives and enjoy time with his family, especially with his newborn nephew Farwaan.

Talking to IANS, Awez elaborated on how he is taking up his shocking eviction and trying to find happiness in his newborn nephew. "It feels great to see the babies in my house. Though I was sad about being evicted, I am happy that I am trending and people are noticing me. But for now, I am enjoying being back with my family, especially my little nephew Farwaan.

Seeing his face makes me forget everything else. There is no stress when he is around," Awez shared. He revealed that spending time with Gauahar Khan's baby boy has been one of his happiest moments since returning home. Talking about his eviction, Awez admitted that it was unexpected. “Honestly, I am upset, disappointed, and above all, shocked. I never thought I would be out so soon, especially on the basis of votes. I believed that maybe I would get fewer votes if I wasn’t playing well, but after coming out, I saw that I was trending everywhere." He added, "I was trending at number one on Twitter; my clips were going viral—whether it was ‘Go straight, take a left, have tea’, everything was trending.' So, I am a little confused, if people are showing so much love, how did I come out? But no problem; I thoroughly enjoyed the show. I made good friends, good enemies, and learnt a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan recently revealed her baby boy's name, Farwaan, on her social media. The announcement was celebrated widely by fans and well-wishers. On her social media account, Gauahar had shared a tender photo of her newborn holding hands with his elder brother, Zeehan, and captioned it, 'Zeehan introduces his little brother.'

The heartwarming post, filled with sibling love, instantly won over fans and added to the joy of the Khan-Darbar family. For the uninitiated, Gauahar delivered her second baby boy on September 1. Awez Darbar and fiancée Nagma Mirajkar were in the Bigg Boss 19 house and had no idea about the new addition to the family.

Salman Khan, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, informed both Awez and Nagma of the good news, bringing a lot of joy and happiness to their stressed life in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

