BB 19: 'Anupamaa' fame Aurra Bhatnagar supports on-screen father Gaurav Khanna after black paint task

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 has been filled with drama, conflicts, and strong opinions, but this time the spotlight shifted to actor Gaurav Khanna, who faced sharp criticism from host Salman Khan during the weekend ka war episode held on the 20th and 21st of September.

Amidst the wave of criticism, Gaurav Khanna has found strong support from his former Anupama co-star Aurra Bhatnagar, who played the role of his on-screen daughter Aadhya in the hit television show. Taking to her social media account, Aurra came out strongly in support of Gaurav after he was humiliated on the reality show.

Reacting to an incident where black paint was used against Gaurav during a task, she wrote, “What happened to Gaurav sir with the black paint was not just wrong; it was deeply disrespectful. No amount of paint can hide the truth of your hard work, dignity, and character. You carried yourself with grace even when faced with humiliation, and that strength speaks louder than anything else.”

She added, “Respect and class can never be erased. Your journey shows that integrity shines brighter than negativity. We stand with you, proud of the way you held yourself through it all.” For the uninitiated, Aurra and Gaurav's on-screen bond as a father and daughter in the show was one of the most heartwarming aspects of the series that won over audiences with their natural camaraderie. Aurra had exited Anupama after the show to a colleague last year. Following her exit, Gaurav Khanna was seen quitting the show in a few months.

For the uninitiated, Gaurav Khanna was called out by Salman for not being active enough in tasks and for appearing extremely laid-back in the game. Khan gave him a stern reminder to buckle up and stop being in a slumber if he really wished to survive the competition.

During the black paint task, Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik had painted Gaurav Khanna's face black and called him out for not being active in the game at all. While Amaal still played it dignified, Baseer Ali crossed all boundaries and made it a matter of extreme humiliation for Gaurav Khanna in the task. Gaurav gave it back to Baseer but with extreme dignity and grace.

