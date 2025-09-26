Barkha Bisht explains how OTT platforms are changing TV viewing: ‘Audience is divided’

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Barkha Bisht has opened up about the changing landscape of television viewership, explaining how OTT platforms are reshaping the way audiences consume content.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she explained that the audience today is divided, with most television shows also available on OTT platforms. Barkha noted that people now watch content at their convenience, which may give the illusion of declining TV ratings.

When asked about the impact of OTT platforms on TV viewership, Bisht shared, “I think the audience is divided now. Most shows that air on television are also available on OTT platforms like JioCinema or Hotstar. People watch at their own convenience now. It gives the illusion that ratings have dropped, but in reality, they've just been spread across platforms. So, it’s not that people aren’t watching—they’re just watching differently. I feel like this is something both producers and audiences need to understand. Content needs to adapt accordingly.”

Speaking about the ongoing debate on whether there’s a distinction between TV actors and film or OTT actors, the ‘Kamini’ actress shared that television actors gain significant technical expertise.

“Television actors gain a lot of technical expertise. When you're working on a TV show, you're doing the same thing every single day, often for years. So naturally, you develop a strong grasp of the technical side of things. When you transition to film or web series, that technical know-how becomes incredibly useful. Film and OTT actors don’t always have the same day-to-day grind that we do. We know our camera positions, our marks, and we memorize lines quickly. These things become second nature to us. I truly believe that’s a big advantage television actors have,” explained Barkha.

Work-wise, Barkha Bisht is gearing up for her next project, “Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai” which also stars Sonali Kulkarni.

--IANS

ps/