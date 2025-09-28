Badshah reveals how Natasha Bhardwaj poured her soul into his new song ‘Kokaina’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Rapper Badshah has opened up about Natasha Bhardwaj’s performance in his new song “Kokaina.” He praised the dedication, energy, and soul she brought to the music video.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the singer stated, “Natasha straight up killed it in Kokaina. From day one I knew she was different – mad energy, crazy dedication. She put her soul into every move, every expression, and the vibe she brought on set was unreal. That kind of hunger is rare, and it shows big time on screen. She’s got star written all over her, and I can’t wait to see her shine brighter from here.”

Talking about her experience working with Badshah, Natasha Bhardwaj described it as a joyful experience. She praised the rapper for his hard work, attention to detail, and deep understanding of the nuances of music.

The actress shared, “It was such a joy working with Badshah. He is super hardworking, incredibly detailed, and understands the grammar of music so well. He’s also such a gentleman. Even today, when you walk into a club, all you can hear is Badshah’s music on loop, and people just get up and dance with all their heart. His music makes people truly feel something, and I think that’s so beautiful.”

“I am so grateful that I got to be part of such a magnificent creation of his. This track. I’ve heard it over and over again and I simply cannot stop listening to it, and I cannot wait for people to hear it, show their love, and genuinely feel it too.”

Badshah’s new-new track, “Kokaina,” which released on Sa Re Ga Ma, is live on YouTube and streaming across all music platforms. The new foot tapping number marks Badshah’s return to a high-energy, edgy track. The song features Natasha Bhardwaj as the standout performer and the face of the music video.

--IANS

ps/