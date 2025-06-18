Badshah lauds Santanu Hazarika’s work during the NBA House

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Multidisciplinary visual artist Santanu Hazarika has been garnering a lot of praise for his Custom Hub Corner during the recently concluded NBA House event, which took place in Mumbai's Worli area.

Santanu and his team came up with live customization of wearable art pieces using spray cans and stencils.

Furthermore, the artist also came up with hand-painted basketballs inspired by street art and music, which were showcased during the event on a wall designed by Aaquib Wani.

Additionally, there was interaction with NBA legends such as Derek Fisher and Gary Payton, who also enjoyed the live art installations.

Joining the list of admirers, Badshah was also left impressed with Santanu's creative prowess at the NBA House event.

Reflecting on Badshah's response to his work, Santanu shared, “Badshah and I go way back from our previous projects. We both have a lot of mutual respect for our work. He, along with Ranvijay, already has a pair of sneakers customized by me. We all were invited for a special dinner before the event and spent time talking about it, the buzz, the energy, the whole vibe. It was fun seeing him in action, and his reaction to the custom basketball I designed was super positive. Might just surprise him with a customized jersey next time!”

Sharing how he was able to resonate with both the guests and the players, Santanu added, "The response from everyone, including Disha, Varun, and Anand Ahuja, was really positive. We even had Derek Fisher and Gray Peyton visit the hub and sign some of the customised basketballs. Plus, the tip-off ball that started the game was designed by me, so the whole experience was super fun and special.”

Previously, spilling his excitement about NBA House, Badshah revealed, “Basketball and hip-hop have always gone hand in hand—and the NBA has always been a huge part of my world. Playing in the BUDX NBA House celebrity game is going to be epic. I can’t wait to bring the heat on court, jam with the fans, and be part of this one-of-a-kind celebration of sport, music, and culture in India.”

--IANS

pm/