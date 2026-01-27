Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Superstar singer Arijit Singh taking a retirement from playback singing has shocked his fans and also the entertainment industry.

Singer Amaal Mallik and rapper Badshah took to the comments section of Singh's announcement post on social media, and expressed their emotions.

Badshah wrote, “Sadiyon mein ek”. Amaal Mallik wrote, “So lost after hearing this….I don’t get it but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am & will always remain an @arijitsingh fan. He added, “If this is where it’s at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you my bro. Grateful to be born in your era. #ArijitSingh.

Musician and social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate wrote, “Guess we’re gonna get some crazy indie music now!”

Producer and director JD Majethia wrote, “Please rewrite or clarify this post as “ calling it off “ is largely understood as you will NOT SING from now onwards. That was shocking and heartbreaking to read.”

Television star Aly Goni wrote, “Nooo bro please nooo.”

On the evening of Tuesday, Arijit Singh took to his social media and penned a note revealing that he will no longer take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The singer also thanked his listeners for their unwavering love and support over the years and calling his journey as a playback singer “wonderful”.

