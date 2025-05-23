'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain' team celebrates as show reaches 100-episode milestone

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The entire cast and crew of Shemaroo Umang’s show "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" indulged in joyous celebration as the show reached the 100-episode mark.

Diksha Dhami, who plays Chaina, shared her excitement saying, “My journey in 'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain' has been very interesting. From disliking Jaiveer to falling in love with him, to transitioning from Chaina to Raseeli, the whole experience has been amazing. I’m so grateful the audience has connected with the jugaadu nature of Chaina. Completing 100 episodes fills me with so much happiness and pride. This milestone is the result of everyone’s hard work—actors, directors, spot boys, makeup artists, and the entire crew. I’ve learned a lot along the way and feel truly thankful. Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without the love and support of our wonderful viewers. Thank you for being part of this journey—we’re excited to bring you many more memorable episodes!”

Her co-star, Sheel Verma, who is seen as Jaiveer, added, “What began with a bunch of strangers five months ago has now turned into one big family. We spend so much time together on the set, and it truly feels like home. Hitting the 100-episode mark is a huge moment for all of us! This show not only gave me a character like Jaiveer but also gifted me some unforgettable memories—especially my Pushpa makeover! I’m also lucky to have mentors like Raghuveer sir and Dilip sir, who’ve been such inspiring role models. I’ve learned so much from them. I hope this is just the beginning—there’s a long way to go and many more milestones to cross.”

Ishita Ganguly, aka Chamkili shared, “Chamkili jab chamakti hai na, toh acche-acchon ke bulb fuse ho jaate hain! And it looks like Chamkili ki chamak has truly reached the audience’s hearts—here we are celebrating 100 episodes! Honestly, it feels surreal. I remember the early days, the mock shoot, script readings, and those chilly shoots in Rajasthan, and now look how far we’ve come. I’m genuinely grateful to be part of this amazing team. A big thank you to the entire production unit, and Shemaroo Umang for making this journey so special. My heart is full, and I just hope we continue creating magic together and celebrating many more milestones ahead!”

--IANS

pm/