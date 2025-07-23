‘Badhaai Ho’ fame Shardul Rana shares why he’s proud to be part of Sameera Reddy’s thriller ‘Chimni’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Shardul Rana has opened up about his experience working alongside Sameera Reddy in the upcoming horror-thriller “Chimni.”

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor shared why being a part of the project makes him feel proud. Speaking about his role, Shardul shared, “I play Rohit, a music teacher who loves his job and cares a lot about his family. One of his students starts to like him, but he’s happily married and stays true to his wife and son.”

Reflecting on his experience during the shoot, the actor said, “Working on this project has been a wonderful experience. The team was very supportive, and the environment on set truly felt like a family. Our director was amazing—special thanks to Gagan Puri sir for his vision and guidance. I’m also really grateful to have worked with Sameera Reddy and Preeti Chaudhary, who were fantastic throughout. I genuinely loved working with the entire team and would be happy to collaborate with them again in the future.”

When asked what drew him to “Chimni,” Shardul Rana revealed, “What really attracted me to this film was the depth and uniqueness of the story. The script is layered with subtle moments that make you both think and feel deeply. Having worked with Gagan Puri sir before, I was excited to collaborate with him again because his direction always brings out the best in both the story and the actors. The entire team, the script, and the vision behind this film are truly superb, making it a project I’m very proud to be part of.”

On a related note, the upcoming horror film “Chimni” also features Prachi Thakur, Aditya Kumar, Preeti Chaudhary, and Saurabh Agnihotri. Directed by Gagan Puri and produced by Shah Creative Entertainment, the movie will feature Sameera Reddy in a never-seen-before avatar.

Speaking of Shardul, he is widely known for his roles in movies like “Badhaai Ho” and “Dum Laga Ke Haisha.”

--IANS

ps/