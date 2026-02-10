Babul Supriyo calls Arijit Singh 'an intelligent guy', reflecting on his retirement decision

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Singer Babul Supriyo has reacted to Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing.

He pointed out that we should all have faith in Arijit, as he must have put a lot of thought behind his decision to retire from playback singing.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Supriyo also advised all to just wait for what Arijit has in store for us.

He told IANS, "I believe he (Arijit) is an intelligent guy. He is an intense, extremely talented, and one of the best singers we have ever had. So, someone who can express his craft in such a beautiful way, it is not like he will not be able to convert his feelings into actions. So, definitely, he has put a lot of thought behind his decision."

"What is important is for us to not create noise about it but to quietly wait and see what new things we are going to see from him in the future because we all love him, that is what it is," Supriyo added.

Pitching in, another noted name in the music industry, Shaan, had also urged all to be a little patient and not come up with their own theories regarding the reason behind Arijit's retirement.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Shaan said that Arijit will reveal the thought process behind giving up playback singing when he feels the time is correct.

"Today, all over the internet, a lot of people are trying to read between the lines. Everyone is coming up with their own interpretation and theories about why Arijit took this decision. Just be a little patient, he might just share some day, why he did what he did. Till then, there are other issues to be discussed," Shaan said.

