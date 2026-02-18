Babil Khan trains in Muay Thai in Thailand for an upcoming project

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of the late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, trained in the martial art form Muay Thai, which he underwent during his time in Thailand. The actor is required to do intense training for the project that goes on floors in mid-2026.

A source close to IANS shared: “Babil spent time in Thailand through December and early January to train in Muay Thai in Thailand. He took various classes to learn the form of MMA that originates in Thailand.”

“He’s been prepping for this and it’s for a project that is soon upcoming but requires him to do intense training for a project that goes on floors mid 2026,” the source added.

The source shared that Muay Thai requires stamina, control, and discipline.

“Given his new found love for the activity, it has naturally led to people connecting the dots. Some believing that this could be prep for an upcoming role”.

Babil started as a camera assistant in Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan.

It was last year in October when Babil returned to Instagram after almost 6 months of his absence from the social media platform. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 pictures from his latest photoshoot.

In May 2025, Babil deleted his Instagram profile, as the web search for the actor’s profile didn’t yield any results and showed the webpage linked to the Instagram account as non-existent.

Babil, the son of the late Indian acting legend Irrfan Khan, had earlier shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears as he spoke about feeling alienated in the film industry.

In the video, Babil mentioned several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

