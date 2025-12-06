Babil Khan shares cozy December pictures from undisclosed location

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who made his return to Instagram after almost 6 months of his absence from the social media platform, shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram on Saturday.

The actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures and videos from an undisclosed location. In the pictures, he can be seen in a relaxed mood.

He wrote in the caption, “Pros: I come with experience Cons: I come with baggage”.

Earlier in May, Babil had deleted his Instagram profile as the web search of the actor’s Instagram profile didn’t yield any result, and showed the webpage wired to Instagram account as non-existent.

Babil, who is the son of the late Indian acting legend Irrfan Khan, had earlier shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appeared visibly upset and in tears as he spoke about feeling alienated in the film industry.

In the video, Babil mentioned several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

In the video, the actor was heard saying, “What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f******. Bollywood is so, so rude”.

In October, the actor made a return to Instagram, as he posted pictures, in which he was seen wearing a brick red coloured sweater as the winter season makes quite in-roads with monsoon withdrawal.

The actor received a lot of praise for his work in the streaming series ‘The Railway Men’.

--IANS

aa/