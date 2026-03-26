Babil Khan says mother Sutapa ‘still worries for him: Raise me on her own

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, on Wednesday, shared an emotional note for his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, revealing how she continues to be his constant support system.

Read More

Sharing a beautiful set of pictures featuring the mother and son duo, Babil wrote, “She still worries about me from home, she’s been raising me on her own.”

Taking to his social media account, Babil shared a heartwarming picture featuring himself with his mother against a stunning sunset backdrop.

Babil has often spoken about how Sutapa Sikdar has been his pillar of strength, especially after the demise of his father, Irrfan Khan.

In many of his interactions with media and on his social media, he has credited her for holding the family together during the most difficult phase of their lives.

In fact, Sutapa too, in her earlier interviews, has spoken about Babil standing strong beside her after Irrfan’s passing.

For the uninitiated, Babil is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, who was known for delivering some of Indian cinema’s most critically acclaimed films such as The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium, Piku, Maqbool and Haider.

Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan got married in 1995 after meeting at the National School of Drama. Their son Babil was born in 1998.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling a neuroendocrine tumour.

A few days ago, Babil seemingly was missing his father, Irrfan Khan.

The young actor, sharing his childhood pictures featuring Irrfan, wrote, “To begin again, remembering you. With my feet planted firm in my roots.”

Reacting to the post, Babil’s mother Sutapa Sikdar commented, “What beautiful pictures both with same expression. Mashaallah ”.

The pictures shared by Babil, captured intimate and candid moments between Irrfan and a young Babil.

--IANS

rd/